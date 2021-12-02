Analysts Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT at $272.62

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSU. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.39 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.17.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

