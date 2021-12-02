Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $34.56

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $17.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

