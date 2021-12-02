Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $34.56

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.56.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.
In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $17.91 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a PE ratio of -54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
Featured Article: Compound Interest
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.