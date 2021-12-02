Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $34.56

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 73.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 830,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $17.91 on Monday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.92 million, a PE ratio of -54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

