Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Price Target at $104.42

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.42.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DUK stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

