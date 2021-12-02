Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Target Price at $230.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $127.22 and a 52-week high of $175.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.04.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

