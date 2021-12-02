Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT at $69.50

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BIGC traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.90. 2,347,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.14. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $111,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BigCommerce by 69.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

