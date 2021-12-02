Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Parkland (PKIUF)

Parkland (OTCMKTS: PKIUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/22/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
PKIUF stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.
