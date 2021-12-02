Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Parkland (PKIUF)

Parkland (OTCMKTS: PKIUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/22/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$50.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Parkland had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PKIUF stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Parkland Co. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

