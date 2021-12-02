Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $8.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $397.59 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $260.90 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.25 and a 200 day moving average of $389.23.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,833 shares of company stock worth $8,607,928. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

