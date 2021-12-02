Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.12 Million

Analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report sales of $193.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.90 million to $195.28 million. Trupanion reported sales of $142.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $697.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.50 million to $699.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $890.84 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $915.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

In other news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,607 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Trupanion by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $6.45 on Friday, reaching $118.59. 19,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,597. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.86 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.26.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

