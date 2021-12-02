Analysts Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $876.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of SPR traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. 2,289,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,752. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after buying an additional 134,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after buying an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after buying an additional 522,641 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

