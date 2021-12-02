Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to report $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,551,584 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,840.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $47,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $6,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

