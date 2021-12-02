Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to report $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the highest is $37.20 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $109.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 54,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $545,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,551,584 shares of company stock valued at $25,515,840.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $3,996,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $47,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $6,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.