Analysts Expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olaplex.

OLPX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In other Olaplex news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $5,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $28,175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $2,450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $11,025,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth $2,656,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

