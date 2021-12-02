Analysts Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). NovoCure reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 8,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,026. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -338.74 and a beta of 0.97. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NovoCure by 316.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 40,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

