Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,812. The company has a market cap of $52.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52,392 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

