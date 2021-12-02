Analysts Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.32 Billion

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to announce $50.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.92 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $43.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $194.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $186.80 billion to $198.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $220.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $199.57 billion to $231.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,339,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

