Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MediciNova by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $152.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.34. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

