Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). MediciNova reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediciNova.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
Shares of MediciNova stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $152.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.34. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $10.81.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
