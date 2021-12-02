Analysts Expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $148,779.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,901 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Civeo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVEO traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $309.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 3.71.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

