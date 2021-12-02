Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to announce $7.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.07 billion and the lowest is $7.07 billion. CarMax reported sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $30.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $31.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.29 billion to $33.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

KMX traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. The stock had a trading volume of 953,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.06. CarMax has a twelve month low of $90.29 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after purchasing an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

