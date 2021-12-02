Analysts Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Announce $1.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.16. Apollo Global Management posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,014,706 shares of company stock valued at $67,110,122. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

