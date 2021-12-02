Analysts Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $360.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $360.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the highest is $365.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $370.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

AEIS stock opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.