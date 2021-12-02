Analysts Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.02). Stratasys posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of SSYS opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stratasys by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Stratasys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,073,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.