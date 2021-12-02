Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Radius Health by 23.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,031,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 66,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period.

Shares of Radius Health stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,862. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $758.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

