Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 15,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,249. The company has a market cap of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.43. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
See Also: Liquidity
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.