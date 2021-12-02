Analysts Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $460,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motus GI.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 5,675.00% and a negative return on equity of 78.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

MOTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 15,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,249. The company has a market cap of $21.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.43. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motus GI (MOTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.