Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Announce -$1.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.28). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $96.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,935. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $91.19 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.73.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

