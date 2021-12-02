Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

First Financial stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $562.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

