Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.83. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 96,061 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

