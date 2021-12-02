Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $195.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.60 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $187.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $745.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.81. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $322,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 21.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commvault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.