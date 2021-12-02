ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.72

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 10095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 36.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

