Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.11). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amyris by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amyris by 14.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 19,578.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth $216,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. Amyris has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.