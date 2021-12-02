Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Major Shareholder Peter H. Fenton Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.13. Amplitude Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

