Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.60 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $13.79 or 0.00024271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $131.30 million and $11.60 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00071386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00095131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.15 or 0.07926265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,029.45 or 1.00403253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 9,523,856 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

