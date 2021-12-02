Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Winston J. Churchill Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.