America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 49,750 shares.The stock last traded at $97.48 and had previously closed at $98.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $644.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.51.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $858,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

