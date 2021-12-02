American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $171.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AWK. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $167.80 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day moving average of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $178,574,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after buying an additional 747,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after buying an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

