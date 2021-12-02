American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,121 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after acquiring an additional 215,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Water Works by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

