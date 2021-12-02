American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH opened at $39.67 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.28.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

