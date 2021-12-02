American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $338.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report sales of $338.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $331.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after buying an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

