American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $25.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $71,878,000. Atreides Management LP raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 507.4% in the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,760,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,420 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

