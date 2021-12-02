America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

