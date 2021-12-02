Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 87.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Ameren by 7.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 27.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $355,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

