AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Down 8.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86. 413,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 33,292,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

