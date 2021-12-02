Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $7.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.18. 13,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,463. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $77.06 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.