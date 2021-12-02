Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $9.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.27. 23,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,463. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.39 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $77.06 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.14.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,036. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

