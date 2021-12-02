Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,544.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,443.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,421.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,415.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,156.80.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

