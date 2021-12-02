Amarillo National Bank Sells 7,855 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Amarillo National Bank cut its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 1.01% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHAK traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 127,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

