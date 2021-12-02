Amarillo National Bank Purchases 124,374 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,374 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 6.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.14. 61,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,634. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.