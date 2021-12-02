Amarillo National Bank Has $624,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.