ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 248,972 shares.The stock last traded at $29.86 and had previously closed at $30.64.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $1,242,146.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,682,033.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock worth $4,235,602. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

