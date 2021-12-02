Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.89) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 276.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.79) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of ALT opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $391.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

