Alta Advisers Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alta Advisers Ltd lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 28.3% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.79. 295,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,380. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.77 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.69 and its 200 day moving average is $405.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

